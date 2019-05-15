The Clark County Road and Bridge Department is seeking bids for the construction of two pre-cast stiff leg bridges on Medicine Lodge Road and Rowland Road after the county received $450,000 in Emergency Relief Funds to replace the two bridges.
Road and Bridge Supervisor Darrin May told the Clark County Board of Commissioners that grant funds will also used to replace the culverts and complete base work. He noted that Emergency Relief Fund Bridges need to be completed this summer.
The county applied for the grant, following declaring a state of emergency in March 2018 due to flooding in the region.
Aaron Swenson with Forsgren Associates Incorporated informed the Clark County Board of Commissioners in December that the design for the Beaver Creek Bridge would be completed in February.
According to minutes from the meeting, bids for the construction of the bridge on Medicine Lodge Road and Rowland Road opened in January, permitting construction in early spring.
Both bridges needed replacing following flooding from last year that damaged both bridge structures.
A timeframe for the construction has yet to be announced, but construction needs to be completed this summer.
Efforts to reach May for comment were unsuccessful.
Bids will be accepted until 10 a.m. on May 27.