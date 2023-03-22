As a result of local school district’s decisions to join in the class-action lawsuit against Juul Labs Inc., the e-cigarette and vaping company, they will receive a portion of the settlement which is projected to be over $20,000 combined.

“The Juul litigation is a class action lawsuit which was brought about because their advertising was targeting underage kids, students, and now schools have to deal with it,” Clark County School District #161 Superintendent Eileen Holden stated. “Since this was a nationwide lawsuit schools were able to choose to join, and our board voted to join.”


