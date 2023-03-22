As a result of local school district’s decisions to join in the class-action lawsuit against Juul Labs Inc., the e-cigarette and vaping company, they will receive a portion of the settlement which is projected to be over $20,000 combined.
“The Juul litigation is a class action lawsuit which was brought about because their advertising was targeting underage kids, students, and now schools have to deal with it,” Clark County School District #161 Superintendent Eileen Holden stated. “Since this was a nationwide lawsuit schools were able to choose to join, and our board voted to join.”
Local schools, such as Clark County, Jefferson Joint School District #251, Ririe Joint School District #252 and West Jefferson School District #253 among other schools in South East Idaho joined in on the lawsuit and received the settlements. Clark County will receive around about $8,000 while Ririe will receive $15,519.84.
According to Jefferson School District Superintendent Chad Martin, the district has received an offer of approximately $103,000. However, the Board of Trustees has not yet accepted the amount, but will have the opportunity to do so at the next board meeting. Martin also mentioned amount offered is a gross amount, and he is unsure at this point how much of the settlement will be applied to attorney fees.
Settlements will not be paid as a lump-sum, according to Ririe Superintendent Jeff Gee at the March 14 Board of Trustees meeting, but will be paid out in four installments throughout four years.
This lawsuit, Holden said, targeted younger people, much like tobacco and cigarette advertisements used to do. The result of the settlement, she said, was that Juul would no longer create advertisements targeted to underage persons.
Money received from the settlement, according to Holden, will come overtime and be used within drug and vaping awareness campaigns put on by the district. Awareness programs are already a common practice, she said. Now the district will report the use of the funds and ensure the awareness campaigns specifically include awareness of vaping.
In other news, Clark County School District approved the addition of instructional days to their district calendar, due to the 5 days of emergency closures they experienced this year.
The state, Holden explained, requires a certain amount of instructional hours per grade-level. However, Clark County schools opted to exceed the required hours when they created this year’s academic calendar, allowing them to have a cushion of sorts when it came to emergency closures. While they had 5 days of emergency closures, they will only need to make up two days.
These two days will be made up on Fridays, as Clark County does not typically have school on Fridays. Alerts have been sent to student parents that students will be required to attend school on April 7 and May 5. Holden stated teachers have sent notes home and were parents were reminded during parent-teacher conferences.
