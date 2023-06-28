Clark County appoints Janna Birch as new Prosecutor

On January 9 this year, Janna Birch of Wright Law Offices in Idaho Falls was sworn into the Office of Prosecuting Attorney in Clark County, appointed to the position by the Clark County Board of Commissioners following the resignation of former Prosecuting Attorney Craig Simpson.

Birch’s family has law in their blood, she stated. Her grandfather was an attorney, as are her father and uncle. Initially, she never planned to follow in their footsteps. However, she explained, after working as a secretary in a law office, and later as a paralegal, she learned she loved it and made the choice to pursue it.


