Clark County appoints Janna Birch as new Prosecutor

On January 9 this year, Janna Birch of Wright Law Offices in Idaho Falls was sworn into the Office of Prosecuting Attorney in Clark County, appointed to the position by the Clark County Board of Commissioners following the resignation of former Prosecuting Attorney Craig Simpson.
Birch’s family has law in their blood, she stated. Her grandfather was an attorney, as are her father and uncle. Initially, she never planned to follow in their footsteps. However, she explained, after working as a secretary in a law office, and later as a paralegal, she learned she loved it and made the choice to pursue it.
“I began practicing in 2018,” she stated, “straight from school to practicing.”
Simpson, she said, was responsible for drawing her into the field of prosecuting. As PA for Clark County, Simpson came to Wright Law Offices to request assistance from them when cases in Clark County began to pick up, she stated. From then on, she began to gain experience and get to know the people of the county.
“It was planned,” she stated, regarding her transition from Deputy Prosecutor to PA. “We talked about preparing me to take over all of it when he left.”
Birch has been Chief Criminal Deputy in the county since 2021, part of the transition for Simpson’s departure, as she began taking up more of the criminal cases and he began to focus on the civil cases. Now that she is at the helm, she is over both criminal and civil cases.
“I love it,” she stated about the job, now six months into the position. “Our Sheriff, who started in December, is fantastic, as is the court staff. Since it’s a small community, everyone knows everybody.”
As she is based in Idaho Falls, Birch said she gets to know the Clark County Community through Commissioner meetings every month, as many community members attend the meetings. She’s had the opportunity, she said, to acquaint herself and feel welcome by the community.
Her goals are to keep the community safe, through her work as PA. She said she hopes to prioritize well and ensure proper consequences are dealt to those responsible for criminal activity.
“I really appreciate the opportunity,” she said. “I had no idea I’d enjoy this type of law, but it’s really opened the door for me.”
