Clark County appoints new Road and Bridge Supervisor

Clark County Commissioners held a special work meeting on June 17 to meet with three applicants for the Road and Bridge Supervisor position.
The commissioners met with the final candidate on June 21 over another special work meeting. The commissioners ultimately decided to offer Jacob Irick the position of Clark County Road and Bridge Supervisor, which was recently vacated by Darrin May who retired after 27 years as the supervisor.
Before coming to Clark County, Irick worked in civil construction and mining for the past 20 years. Irick stated he spent a lot of his time out in the mines in the Soda Springs area and has been through a lot of Wyoming for construction. He was also in southeast Idaho doing civil construction.
Irick and his family had lived in the Lava Hot Springs area before moving to Clark County for his new position.
"Biggest reason, personally, for taking the job, was to be home more," Irick said. "My kids are in their teenage years and I want to spend more time with them."
Irick and his wife share three children together. Irick mentioned he and his family are big fans of the Kilgore area.
Irick stated he loves small communities and wants to be a part of them. Lava Hot Springs was getting busy and the hometown feel had changed a little bit.
"I want to get involved in the volunteer fire department and in the sports teams," Irick said. "I thought this job would be an opportunity to reach these goals."
According to Irick, another reason he chose to be the Road and Bridge supervisor is he doesn't travel anymore. Irick stated he will be able to be home more and get involved in the community and his children's lives.
"I've been chasing this tail for a lot of years," Irick said. "I want to put 25 years into something and stick around. This is the area we want to be in, this small community where everyone helps everyone. We checked off all of the boxes when we moved here."
Irick stated his goal was to always get back home.
"It's almost like a weight is lifting off your shoulder," said Irick. "Everyone around here is great. I want to finish raising my kids here."