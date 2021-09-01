Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Clark County School Dist. #161 approved their new Back to School plan for adjusting their guidelines around COVID regulations and recommendations.
According to the Return to In-Person Instruction Plan, the district plans to reopen schools and resume instruction and learning in as normal of a manner as possible. At the same time, they recognized their responsibility to ensure the safety of the students and staff.
The plan states the school board will meet with stakeholders no less than every six months to keep up-to-date with guidelines and safety regulations.
According to Superintendent Eileen Holden, the district will make every effort to comply with public health orders and guidelines provided by the Eastern Idaho Public Health, the Idaho State Board of Education, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, and the Governor of Idaho.
Holden stated the goal is to mitigate the health of the students before they bring anything to the school in an effort to prevent students and staff from getting sick.
Holden mentioned as part of the requirements for the plan, the district needs to instruct the proper wearing of a mask in order to comply with national and state guidelines.
According to the plan, the district will be encouraging students and staff to get the vaccine, wearing a mask properly, and also maintaining social distancing as part of their health recommendations.
The plan states, for the academic needs of the students, students will be issued individual Chromebooks for use during the school day and during Stay-at-Home Conditions. Teachers will provide remote instruction during Stay-at-Home Conditions using synchronous and/or asynchronous distance learning. Teachers are expected to use Google Classroom to provide content and learning activities for students as much as possible during Stay-at-Home Conditions. Teachers will be available for assistance and support to students each day class would normally be in session.
Holden stated, the importance of this plan is to keep the students and staff as safe as possible, coinciding with regulations given by the CDC as well as the state.