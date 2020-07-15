Clark County board hires interim superintendent

With current Superintendent Paula Gordon’s contract up in the air, the Clark County School Dist. #161 Board has moved to hire Dr. Blair Wilding as Interim Superintendent.
Gordon’s contract, set to expire June 30, 2021, is under negotiations for a buyout, according to board member Orvin Jorgensen. As of July 3, a settlement had not been reached on Gordon’s contract.
Efforts to reach Gordon for comment were unsuccessful.
When asked July 10 if any settlements had be signed, School Board Chair Jeri Tavenner stated she could not comment on personnel issues.
Tavenner stated “no comment” when asked if current Superintendent Paula Gordon was still an acting superintendent.
Tavenner also stated the board had not signed a contract with Wilding yet and did not have to open the interim position to the public or take applicants.
“Wilding heard about our situation and knew we needed one,” Tavenner said.
When asked if the school district policy allowed for two superintendents, Tavenner stated she couldn’t speak for the whole board and that they could answer questions at their next school board meeting.
According to Wilding, the board stated in the July 8 meeting that they had not yet heard back from Gordon on an offer.
Wilding previously served as superintendent for Lima School District #12 in Montana.