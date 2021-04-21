The Clark County School Dist. #161 Board of Trustees received an update on the Idaho Digital Learning Academy from Dee Anne Taylor.
The IDLA is a program utilized by Clark County to offer classes online that they are unable to have teachers for in person. According to Interim Superintendent Blair Wilding, with how small their schools are, it’s not possible to provide an instructor to fulfill every credit requirement.
IDLA also allows the school to offer several Dual Credit courses through the College of Eastern Idaho.
Clark County has 54 IDLA courses being taken this school year and Wilding stated that they’re looking to expand their program.
“We will have some students receive their CNA license through the program next year,” Wilding said. “We’re also working on getting more Dual Credit courses. Idaho State University just approved a grant that includes our schools that will provide equipment for some of their freshman courses.”
Taylor, who has been working with the IDLA program for eight years, stated that with the equipment from ISU, students will be able to attend classes online but that they’ll have the ability to see the teacher, other students and be able to interact in live sessions. She said that CEI is also working to implement that technology with their courses as well.
“IDLA covers all types of courses,” Taylor explained. “We don’t have a health teacher so we had 17 students take health this year but they also offer classes like law and justice, digital photography and fundamentals of health professions.”
According to Taylor, there are plenty of benefits of taking the dual credit courses that are offered through the program.
“It’s been shown that if a student graduates having taken dual credit classes, they’re more likely to attend college,” Taylor said. “There’s scholarships available, you can get some of those fundamental classes out of the way and it can even help students graduate early.”
Taylor stated that through ISU, even if a student has just one dual credit, they can get a $1,000 scholarship.
Students that are interested in taking dual credit courses can get with Taylor to look at the requirements, fill out the application and get started. Courses are generally offered for students aged 16 and up, although 15-year-olds can take dual credit courses with parent/guardian permission.