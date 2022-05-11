Clark County acquired a new ambulance this last week, after ordering from Braun Northwest over a year ago.
Emergency Management Coordinator Jill Egan stated she began the process for acquiring a new ambulance in September of 2020 when the Idaho Department of Commerce reached out to her about their Community Development Block Grant.
According to the Idaho Department of Commerce’s website, the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program assists Idaho’s cities and counties with the development of needed infrastructure. Only cities or counties with populations under 50,000 qualify for the grant.
“You have to have low to moderate income,” Egan said. “Since we’re a very rural county, we fell into that range.”
Egan stated that she was one of the first to put in an application for this grant, as the program was only beginning. It was a huge, complex process, but Egan stated she was able to complete the grant which she wrote to cover the expense of the Basic Life Support ambulance, which was $325,000.
She also wrote the grant to include the administrative budget portion of the project, which Egan stated covered the cost of any administrative duties performed in the process of acquiring the new vehicle. The grant, she stated, also covered the expenses tied to obtaining the supplies and equipment the ambulance would need.
“We tried to buy local as much as we could,” Egan said. “We ordered the chassis a year ago. SignPro is doing our graphics and we ordered our radios through Teton Communication.”
Clark County, according to Egan, currently has a volunteer ambulance service made up of 20 individuals. She has drivers, Emergency Medical Responders and Emergency Medical Technicians.
“Everyone is on-call all the time,” Egan said, referring to her volunteers. “We have an Active911 emergency service, so all of our drivers and our local law enforcement are always on call.”
With an Active911 service, all responders are able to receive alerts through a mobile device application, and can also track responders to see where they are and who is actively responding to an emergency, Egan stated.
According to Egan, the county’s current ambulance, which has been the only ambulance in the county and also purchased through a grant, has been having mechanical issues.
Egan’s intent is to acquire the new unit and have both ambulances set up and ready to go whenever they’re needed.
“We’ll see how it goes this year,” Egan said. “We’ll see whether it’s sustainable to keep both units active, what the call volume is versus the costs.”
The graphics on the new unit should be done at the end of the week, Egan said. The vehicle will then need to spend a few days out to be equipped with the radio system the grant helped the county purchase. According to Egan, it will have a few more stops before it comes out to Clark County for use. She believes the unit will be available and ready to go in about two weeks time.