Clark County celebrates annual rodeo

Dubois was aflutter with excitement on the annual rodeo parade day. As usual, people set up temporary camps on Main Street and other areas in town to see the live show. Before the parade through town took place, there were a pair of planes flying overhead. Two pilots, David Beck and Dr. Kevin Lee, flew from the Rexburg airport in North American T6 advanced trainer planes. These planes were used during World War II. Bonnie Stoddard said she was surprised and wondered “are we being bombed? What’s going on? What war is this now?” She said it was great to have them here to start the parade.
The Clark County Centennial planning committee extends a “thank you” to all who took part in the Rodeo Parade. It was a tribute for the Clark County 100-year celebration.
Winners include: Clark County Centennial Award- Dubois Lions Club; Overall Grand Prize – Steve and Bev Gilger/Dubois Leather and Shoe Shop; Overall Best Theme (“Trails of the Silver Sage”) – City of Dubois; Wagons and Buggies – 1st place: Jay Hoggan; 2nd place: Pete and Pat McGarry with the Pioneer Queen and Grand Marshall; 3rd place: Von White with the Old Legends on his mule wagon; Businesses – 1st place: Dubois Leather and Shoe; 2nd place: Ike’s 66; 3rd place: Mud Lake Telephone; Organizations -1st place: Dubois Lions Club; 2nd place: Clark County Library; 3rd place: City of Dubois ; Religious – 1st place: Dubois Community Baptist Church; 2nd place: Beaver Creek Ward; Kids Bikes / School Reunions – 1st place: Marin and class of 1976? 2nd place: Royce and Sierra Eddins; Open Class – 1st place: Multiple District Lions Club with the eye and ear screening unit; 2nd place – Clark County School Band; Humorous – 1st place: Camels with Gerald Williams; 2nd place: white bison led by Matt Hoggan; Antiques – 1st place: Idaho State Police with their 1948 police car; 2nd place: the Montana Chevy Classic Cruisers; 3rd place: John Phillips and family; Agriculture – Desert Air Ag/ Marty and Conni Owen; Youth Horsemanship – 1st place: Jr. Queen Grace Lerwill; 2nd place – Sr. Queen Caitie Tullos; 3rd place – Princess Carlie Tullos; Group Horsemanship – The Americanas; Adult Horsemanship – 1st place: Tim Thomas; 2nd place; Phillip Wagoner; 3rd Place: Conni Wagoner; Individual Horsemanship – 1st place Michelle Meyer with her mini horses; 2nd place – Soncee Webb
Following the parade, some people stopped in at the Dubois Community Baptist Church for a hot dog, a cold drink and companionship. Some people ate at the newly opened Wild Hair Café in Dubois. Others went to the rodeo grounds to prepare for the next show. As part of the grand entry at the Saturday rodeo, the Americanas riding group performed. On June 15 and 16, Pioneer Queen Bonnie Stoddard and Grand Marshal Lynn Hoggan road in the McGarry buggy around the arena as the announcer, Cache Crane, told about each of them. Then the rodeo action began.
The rodeo was so well-attended on Saturday, June 15 that the 4-H and Lions Club hamburger stand ran out of food. Laurie Small made sure to go to town to get more food for Sunday, June 16. There were steaks and side dishes served after the rodeo both days. A street dance on Saturday night featured the Rockin’ A Band.
Winners of the two-day Dubois rodeo competition are:
Tie Down Roping: 1st place: Kamryn Doucher of Pahrump, NV with 10.6 seconds. 2nd place: Rawlee Yamamuchi of Grace, ID with 10.8 seconds; Bareback Riding: 1st place: Colton Clemens of Blackfoot, ID with 73 points; 2nd place: Cooper Clemens of Blackfoot with 67 points.
Breakaway Roping: 1st place: Makayla Boots of St. Anthony, ID with 4.4 seconds; 2nd place: Jessi Farr of Challis, ID with 4.8; 3rd place: Adrianna Ruhrer of Fort Shaw, Mt with 4.9; 4th place: TaLyn Neville of Hamer, ID with 5.2.
Saddle Bronc Riding: 1st place: Wyatt Hurst of Shelley, ID with 70 points; Shared 2nd and 3rd place: Dakota Munns of Rexburg with 67; and Brand Morgan of McCallister, MT with 67.
Steer Wrestling: 1st place: Wyne Teller of Tendoy, ID with 4.9 seconds; 2nd place: Colton Clemens of Blackfoot with 5.4; 3rd place: Trevin Fox of Fort Hall, ID with 5.9.
Ranch Bull Riding was won by Baily McClure of Blackfoot with a score of 66.
Team Roping: 1st place: Rhett Hansen (Rigby) and Chase Pintar (Dell, MT) with 6.4 seconds; 2nd place: Jake Partner and Rhett Jacobs (both of Dubois, ID) with 6.6; Shared 3rd and 4th place: Zane Fox and Hollin Fox (both of Fort Hall) with 7.2; 4th and Cody Orme (St. Anthony) and Rick Sutton (Archer, ID) with 7.2.
Ladies Barrel Racing: 1st place: Madalyn Porath of American Falls, ID with 18.321 seconds; 2nd place: Jessi Farr of Challis with 18.443; 3rd place: Adrianna Rohrer of Ft. Shaw, MT with 18.633; 4th place: Danaye Eaton of Idaho Falls with 19.265.
Bull Riding: 1st place: River Stephenson of Blackfoot with 72 points; 2nd place: Tracer Croy of Cameron, MT with 70; 3rd place: Miles Johnson of Hamer with 65.
Congratulations go out to all the parade and rodeo winners.