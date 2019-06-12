Clark County turns 100 this year, and the county is celebrating this weekend along with the 63rd annual Clark County Rodeo in Dubois.
Most of the rodeo will be much the same as usual, with a “Trails of the Silver Sage” themed parade at 10:30 a.m. Saturday starting at Ike’s 66 and looping around via Main Street. The Rodeo Grand Marshall and Pioneer Queen are Lynn Hoggan and Bonnie Stoddard.
The rodeo is at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Thomas Harn Arena. Kid’s sheep riding will be featured on Saturday, while steer riding will be Sunday. Trash Crane will be the rodeo announcer. The FFA will also host a breakfast Saturday morning from 7 to 10 a.m.
Though the rodeo will proceed similarly to those in the past, Stoddard, who helped organize the celebration, said the centennial will nonetheless permeate the weekend’s events and serve as a cause for reminiscing and paying tribute to the local pioneers.
“I think it’s great, I’ve been pushing for it for quite a while,” she said about celebrating the centennial. “I feel that it’s a once in a lifetime celebration and we all need to recognize it and thank our pioneers for help getting our country going.”
The centennial-specific celebration will occur on Friday, with a commissioner-sponsored dinner at 6 p.m. in Waring Park. An opening program will begin at 5 p.m., and the event will move inside in the case of inclement weather.
After the dinner, between five and 10 longtime members of the community will speak about the history of the county and their experiences,Stoddard said. She said among those speaking will be Chuck Garey, the great-grandson of Sam Clark, for whom the county is named.
Centennial memorabilia will be sold throughout the weekend’s events, and will include t-shirts, bronze and silver centennial coins and pre-sales of Stoddard’s Clark County history book “Trails of the Silver Sage.” Stoddard said the book was meant to be finished beforehand, but there was a delay in printing.
The parade is also expected to be larger this year than usual, and anyone in or out of town can join the parade up until it starts, said Jodi Milner, who is the secretary and treasurer of the Clark County Rodeo Association.
“The response to our parade this year is a lot, lot more,” Milner said. “I say a lot because our parade’s pretty small. So, for us, it’s a lot.”
The Americana Riding Team of Rexburg and a classic cars procession will be a couple new additions, and the VFW and Rodeo Queens Royalty will head the parade this year. The Americana team will also perform in Saturday’s rodeo.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, the Dubois Lions Club will host a street dance on Main Street. The dance will feature the Rockin A Band of Roberts. Then, Sunday morning, Rev. Scotty Brown will lead Cowboy Church under the rodeo shelter at the rodeo grounds, starting at 10 a.m.
Food will be available throughout the weekend. The Burger Barn run by Clark County 4-H and the Dubois Lions Club will be at both days of the rodeo. Following the rodeo both days, steak fry dinners will be for sale in the shelter behind the Grandstand.
