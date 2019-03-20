The Clark County Centennial Committee is seeking artists to create a special “Centennial Seal” to use throughout the year and during the Clark County Centennial Celebration.
Those interested can submit their seal design at postregister.secondstreetapp.com/Design-a-Centennial-Seal-for-Clark-County/gallery. All designs need to submitted by March 29.
The Desert Air Ag, Ike’s 66 and Spencer Grill sponsored event will feature prizes awarded to a winner and a runner-up that will be selected by the Centennial Committee. The committee will consist of the Clark County Commissioners and Bonnie Stoddard. Prizes include a free helicopter ride from Desert Air Ag, a $50 gift card from Ike’s 66 and a $50 gift card from Spencer Grill.
Stoddard told The Jefferson Star March 13 that the committee is seeking designs with a “western” theme. Specifically those with themes related to the establishment of Clark County such as trails and railroads.
The selected logo will be featured on shirts, hats and other souvenirs, plus it may be selected as the cover of Stoddard’s upcoming book Trails of Summer Sage.
Stoddard said judging will likely take place on March 30, however the date hasn’t officially been set. She said a date will be scheduled during the Clark County Commissioners meeting March 18.
Clark County turned 100 on Feb. 1, but will be celebrating it during the annual rodeo on June 14 through 16.