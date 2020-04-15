Clark County elections, set to take place in May, will be held by absentee voting. Requests for absentee voting ballots should be requested no later than May 19. To find the request form, visit www.clark-co.id.gov/elections.
Running for Clark County Sheriff is John Clements of Dubois. Bart May is not seeking reelection.
Clements says he looks forward to serving the residents of Clark County and will be fair and impartial in his duties.
May announced in February that he would not be seeking re-election and plans to retire from law enforcement.
“It has been my pleasure to serve the past 10 years as your Sheriff,” May stated in a news release Feb. 14.”I am definitely going to miss serving this great community and working with all my employees, of which I have great admiration for.”
Although May will be retiring, he plans to continue residing in Dubois and will be available to assist the new sheriff for a smooth transition.
For precinct one Commissioner, Nick Hillman of Dubois has filed. Hillman currently acts as the district one commissioner.
For precinct two Commissioner is Gregory Shenton of Dubois. Shenton currently holds the role of district two commissioner.
Lana Schwartz of Dubois has filed for re-election as Clark County treasurer.