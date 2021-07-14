Clark County Elementary gets a new principal

The Clark County School board held a meeting June 10 approved a contract with Shantelle Oliphant to become the new Clark County Elementary Principal with the added position of Title One Director.
“The board and I decided to appoint another director and Elementary Principal to be here on the days when I am in Salmon,” said Superintendent Eileen Holden.
Shantelle and her husband David Oliphant live just west of Rexburg.
Oliphant stated she has always wanted to be a school principal.
“I started the program thirteen years ago,” said Oliphant. “Because of having a family, it got set back.”
Oliphant stated she moved around a lot, from Malaysia to Utah. She taught first, second and third grade in Ogden City schools from 2003 to 2005; then Davis County she taught second and third grade from 2005 to 2008; taught in Malaysia from 2008 to 2010; then worked in Davis County again from 2010 to 2012; and finished teaching in elementary for Madison School District from 2012 to 2015.
According to Oliphant, while in Malaysia, Oliphant taught second grade at an international school where children of diplomats and oil company employees so that the children could get into Ivy League colleges in the states.
“I think I’ve always had a sense of adventure,” said Oliphant. “My dad worked for the military with temporary assignments. I’ve lived around the world and I’ve always wanted to go where there’s more diversity and more opportunities to understand people from other cultures.”
Oliphant stated she then went to teach at Western Governors’ University for the past five years.
“My goal was to work with pre-service teachers to help them get certified to get their degrees in elementary education certification,” Oliphant said.
According to Oliphant, when she learned of Clark County’s need for an administration personnel, she applied for the position because she enjoys working with the students.
“I just really have been jealous of my students who get to go into the classrooms,” Oliphant said. “So I’ve been craving that connection with students.”
Oliphant stated she was originally going to reach out to the superintendent to shadow him, but when she saw there was an opening, Oliphant thought it would be the perfect dream job. After meeting the teachers, Oliphant knew she wanted to be there.
“I’m looking forward to building up the students literacy skills and being able to work one-on-one with them,” Oliphant said. “While I’ve enjoyed preparing teachers and evaluating student teachers for the past 5 and a half years, I’ve been planning my return because I absolutely love being in the schools full time.”
According to Oliphant, she will be a part-time principal, and the other time she will be teaching fourth grade language arts and be a part-time Title One Director.
“I think I’m really excited to get to know the families,” said Oliphant. “With the size of the school, getting to know people is so doable. In larger districts like Madison, it’s nearly impossible, but here in Clark County, it’s easy to get to know the students and their parents and be a part of their learning.”