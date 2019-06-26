Ivy and Ellee Shifflett have been riding since before they could talk.
Their mom, Susie Shifflett, competed in college rodeo and got both daughters into the sport when they were in Junior High, Ivy said.
“We wouldn’t be where we are without her, she really helps us,” Ivy said. “And our dad (Dusty Shifflett) does too, he’s really awesome.”
Ivy said she loves how in rodeo, she can spend time with her horse and her family. Every now and then, it also allows the sisters to meet new people, as it did during the second week of June, when both Ivy and Ellee competed at the state level as members of the Idaho High School Rodeo Association.
Ellee said it was her goal this year to qualify for state, and although she didn’t score as high as she might have wanted, the experience was still rewarding.
“It just felt like it was accomplishing my goals, just qualifying,” she said.
She said this was her first year in high school rodeo, as a freshman, but she said she has previously qualified to go to state at the junior high level. Ivy, a sophomore, has previously qualified in breakaway, and did this year as well. Ivy also took third in district in the event. Ellee competed in barrel racing. Ivy said state is different than other competitions throughout the year.
“I think it was, at the state level, it was very competitive,” she said.
With state over, Ellee said she misses it, but also feels a sense of relief. The rodeo season ends around the third week of May, giving state competitors three weeks before the big competition, Ivy said. She said she and Ellee practiced every day during those weeks, typically at the Thomas-Harn Arena in Dubois.
“You practice pretty hard,” Ellee said about preparing for state.
Ivy said it was satisfying to go to state and finally put all the practice to use.
“Rodeo is an amazing sport,” Ivy said. “It’s a nice environment; you meet so many new people.”
Ellee said she enjoyed meeting new people through rodeo, but also likes the fact “it gives you a chance to push yourself” unlike team sports. And although rodeo isn’t usually considered a team sport, Ivy said, in a way, it is. At rodeo, her team member is her horse, Playdoe, and Ellee’s is Hootie.
“It’s you and your horse,” Ivy said. “You and your horse are a team.”
Both girls said they plan to continue to participate in high school rodeo and try to go to state again next year.