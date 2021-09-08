Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
Clark County high school adjusts graduation credit requirements
During the Clark Count School Board meeting held Aug. 11, the board unanimously approved to change the high school graduation requirements for foreign language classes and number of credits needed to graduate, starting with the freshman.
Superintendent Eileen Holden stated the previous requirements had very specific requirements for a foreign language requirement, but the school has not had a certified foreign language teacher for the past two years. The board didn’t think that it was helpful for the students to learn anything online. The board approved to move the two foreign language credits to be added for humanities credits instead.
Holden stated, starting with the 2021-2022 freshman, they will need to take some form of technology class. Whatever the students want to choose, whether it’s a Microsoft app class, or something else, the board put that in the requirements. The board approved to have 19 credits worth of electives instead of 20. The other classes will be grandfathered into this schedule.
“We are progressively acting on this,” said Holden. “The foreign language teacher situation is there hasn’t been one available, so we wanted to do something in order to encourage the students to keep moving forward so there wasn’t anything holding them back.”
Holden also stated the board decided to do something different with the advisory class. Starting with the 2021-2022 seniors, they will have to do one more credit so they can earn the credit for the advisory class. The upcoming freshman and future classes will need to graduate with 58 credits instead of 54.
According to Holden, the advisory class is where the students will do service learning projects, college and career advising, and guest speakers for some potential jobs to help students think about future careers. Holden mentioned there is currently nothing set in stone, but it is an on-going process as they put everything in place.
Holden stated the advisory class will also give students the chance to talk to their teachers during the class time in case they need help or whatever else they need. The class hour will also give students an opportunity to have class meetings without being pulled out of their regular classes.