Clark County High School graduates took a senior trip to Boise last week while undergraduates were still in school before the 2019 Graduating class graduated May 20.
The eleven students in the class include, Nathanel Baker, Dulce Chavez, Melanie Deal, Yesenia Espinoza, Antonio Hernandez, Oscar Mendoza, Weston Mickelsen, Isaac Mortensen, Leo Mortensen, Marisol Perez and Callum Stewart.
Nathaniel Baker received a $32,000 scholarship to the University of Advancing Technology in Tempe, Ariz. It is the second highest amount awarded by that school.
Bonnie Stoddard and Lisa Ward gave Dubois Lions Club scholarship to five students: Callum Stewart, Yesenia Espinoza, Melanie Deal, Dulce Chavez and Marisol Perez. Kerri Cope represented the Mud Lake Telephone Co-op. She awarded scholarships to the same five students who received the Lions Club scholarships.
Since 1997, when the telephone company began offering scholarships for high school graduates, $150,000 has been given to students at Clark County and West Jefferson High Schools. The money comes from interest earned from unclaimed capital credits. The telephone co-op board looks at scholarship applications after Kerri receives them and gives them to the board without student names on them.
The board then determines scholarship recipients bases on community and school participation as well as the student’s financial need. All CHS seniors who applied for the telephone company scholarships, received some money this year.
Other scholarships were given by the school board called the “Trustee Scholarships” and are earned throughout a student’s high school years based on attendance. The main speaker for the evening’s ceremonies was teacher Michael Knight. He teaches history and government and has been the class advisor. He “roasted” some of the students and gave inspirational words for all.
Graduate Isaac Mortensen introduced a slide show that was compiled and shown by Marisol Perez. He also offered thanks to all the people involved in getting the class to graduation day. Diplomas were presented by Board of Trustees Chairman Orvin Jorgensen while DeAnn Murdock played piano for the prelude, processional and recessional moments.