Jana Birch was sworn in as the Chief Criminal Deputy during the Clark County Commissioner meeting on Oct. 12.
Craig Simpson, who is the Prosecuting Attorney for Clark County, stated he needed Birch added to help with his transition out of office. Simpson mentioned he has been working on this for about a year.
“It’s a new budget year, so it’s a good time to transition,” Simpson said.
Simpson plans to continue doing civil works for the next six months to a year, and Birch will be working on the criminal cases.
Weston Davis was also recently hired as Deputy Prosecutor for Clark County by the commissioners on Aug. 9. Davis is handling the forfeiture cases for the county.
Birch stated she has been in the position for almost a month, but was asked to be the Chief Deputy about three years ago by Simpson. According to Birch, it gave her three years to learn about criminal law, and she learned that she really enjoyed doing it.
“We took this as an eventual training where I would take over for him in the future,” Birch said.
Birch is the daughter or Steve Wright, who is an attorney and took over his father’s practice in Idaho Falls in 1996. Birch currently works for her father full-time, but will make the transition to Prosecuting Attorney for Clark County when Simpson is ready.
“I grew up being someone who cleaned the office, then became a court runner, then a paralegal, then I went to school,” Birch said. “I didn’t know I wanted to be a lawyer at the time, but my interest kept going towards law and I changed my undergrad to legal studies. I thought I was going to be a paralegal, I decided to go to law school though because I really wanted to.”
Birch graduated from law school at the University of Idaho in 2018, and really enjoys what she does. Birch mentioned she looks forward to working with everyone in the county long-term.