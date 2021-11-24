Clark County hires new clerk

Clark County hires their newest clerk, Camille Messick. Messick was sworn into office on Nov. 22 by the Clark County Commissioners.
Clark County Commissioner Nick Hillman reaffirmed what Connie Barg, the County Chair for the Republican Committee, about starting the hiring the process for getting a new clerk. Hillman stated it starts by notifying the Republican Party who will start interviewing people to then bring three candidates to the commissioners.
According to Hillman, the interview process went good. Hillman stated the commissioners ask the same questions of each candidate, and they answer to the best of their ability.
“Nobody knows what they’re getting into when they take the clerk’s job,” said Hillman. “It’s a big job, and we know that we’ve had a hard time keeping that position filled.”
Hillman stated it is unfortunate if someone doesn’t stay in the position, there is a learning curve, and if for some reason someone can’t stay, they have to start all over again and it’s a long process. According to Hillman, they have had good people in there and he feels like those who have been in the position have done a good job.
Messick, who has been in the Medicine Lodge area for about six years, is married to her husband Paul and they have four children together.
When Messick had first seen advertising for the clerk position, it wasn’t anything she had ever thought of before. The more she talked about it with her husband, the more Messick said she became interested in the position.
“I have been a stay at home mom for about sixteen years now, not that I don’t lack for things to do, but this sounded new, exciting, stimulating, and some way I can serve the community,” Messick said.
Messick mentioned she is passionate about the government system and is also passionate about being a part of it.
When asked about the position and her understanding of it, Messick said she understands what is being asked of her. Messick mentioned she has talked with past clerks for Clark County and understands it’s a big deal and she will need to be patient with herself as she learns.
According to Messick, she is looking forward to learning new skills and being stretched. She anticipates it taking a while to get her feet underneath her, but she is up for the challenge.
“I’m really looking forward to learning the work that goes on in the clerks office and coming up with systems and organization so that I can become comfortable and confident and be able to serve the public,” said Messick. “I am trusting to be patient with the process.”