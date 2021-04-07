Clark County holds school board training

The Clark County School Dist. #161 Board of Trustees attended two training sessions March 18 and March 22.
According to Interim Superintendent Blair Wilding, Lisa Sherick traveled to Clark County from Idaho Falls for the trainings that addressed the ‘dos and don’ts’ for school board trustees as well as how to conduct meetings efficiently.
“The trainings went really, really well,” Wilding said. “We have a full board now and we were able to cover that board members are responsible for policy and then the superintendents and district is responsible for implementation.”
Clark County residents in the past have voiced concerns on how issues were being addressed within the district and Wilding believes that the trainings will help improve how business is conducted within the schools.
Eileen Holden also joined the trustees in the training, as she currently acts as the assistant superintendent and Wilding says that the intention is to train Holden to take over as the permanent superintendent for next year.
“We’ll have more information on the future of the superintendent’s position following our next board meeting,” Wilding said.
Clark County School Dist. #161 Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. April 8 at Clark County High School.