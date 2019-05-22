Clark County hosts DARE Graduation

This year West Jefferson Junior High students joined Clark County Junior-Senior High School for their combined DARE Graduation ceremony. Family, friends, and faculty took the opportunity to attend and celebrate the sixth grade students’ accomplishment.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and DARE Officer for Jefferson and Clark School Districts, Mike Miller organized the event and arranged for motivational speaker, Jason Buck, a former NFL Washington Redskins, defensive lineman, to share his story of how to hang onto your dream.
“Early on I figured out I had to find a way to make my dream happen,” Buck said. “Every day was a battle. Every time I faced adversity I recommitted myself and continued to work at my dream, even though I couldn’t quite see the way to make it happen. I didn’t wait for someone to do it for me. I knew I was on my own. I wouldn’t compromise myself. I told everyone, ‘I’m going to play pro football.’”
DARE is the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program of choice taught world-wide and throughout the USA. America is fighting the plague of opioid abuse. The Presidential Commission released a report in 2017 that stated, “Substance abuse prevention is a process which requires a shift in behavior, culture, and community norms.”
Daniela Castanon of Clark County, Walt Pancheri of West Jefferson and Carmindy Johnson of West Jefferson also shared their pledges with the audience, committing to live a drug free life.
“I wanted to bring the graduation ceremony here because it sends a message to the community that the DARE program is important to us,” Clark County Superintendent Paula Gordon said. “We value our students’ choice to be drug free, so we are investing in them and are willing to support them in this journey.”
Each year schools are implementing the DARE program to help students develop strategies to avoid addictions. The program includes how to make good decisions, stop a bully’s attack, and how to say, “No” with confidence. Part of the curriculum is directed at building boundaries for oneself and social skills that create healthy relationships.
“The DARE Graduation was a great experience,” Aidee Arriaga said.
Buck asked the students to promise him to stay drug free and follow their dreams.
“Celebrating your accomplishment in front of your peeps and promising to stay drug free is a powerful experience,” Gordon said.
“I think Jason Buck was an amazing speaker,” Yareidy Puentes said. “He never gave up on his dream (even though) he went through really tough paths in his life. He continued to fight for his dream and he encouraged me to never give up on mine.”
“We have been grateful that West Jefferson has hosted this for so long and are grateful they were cooperative in allowing us to take our turn. We wish to continue to create a culture of pride,” Gordon said.