Clark County hosts DARE Graduation

Clark County students at the recent DARE Graduation. Pictured are: (front, left) Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and DARE Officer Mike Miller, Daniela Castanon, Aidee Arriaga, Alexa Barron, and Teacher Sherry Locascio; (back, left) Liliana Castanon, Yareidy Puentes, former NFL lineman Jason Buck, Eric Barrientos, and Clark County Chief Deputy John Clements.