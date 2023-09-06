Clark County Library Board Clerk charged with embezzlement

Clerk of the Clark County Library Board, Amanda Baker, 46, of Dubois, was arrested on Aug. 23 on a charge of Grand Theft after turning herself in to the Clark County Sheriff. By her admission, recorded in court documents, she had embezzled approximately $40 to $50 thousand in the last four to five years.
According to the affidavit of probable cause from Deputy Brandyn Knight, Baker turned herself in to Sheriff Mark McClure, following an investigation initiated on Aug. 22 involving the Library Board and a roofing contractor who had not received payment.
Knight stated he and McClure met with several of the Library Board members on Aug. 23 and requested statements from all the members and payment tracking information along with proof of payment from Baker.
At nearly 4 p.m., the affidavit said, Baker arrived at the Sheriff’s Office requesting to speak with the Sheriff in private. Later, Knight was summoned with a request to activate his body camera.
Upon questioning the clerk, Knight said he learned she had been transferring money from the library account to her own checking account, beginning with small amounts, less than $100. She admitted to using the library’s debit card to withdraw money from automated teller machines and paying bills directly with the library’s card.
When asked why she took the library’s money, she responded “I was just trying to survive,” according to the court document. Knight said she was unable to elaborate.
Baker, the document said, then confessed to never having written a check for the contractor who re-roofed the library, a payment which should have been for $23,900, as there were insufficient funds in the account. Instead, when the contractor asked about his payment, she fabricated a story saying the check had been cashed in California, leaving 30 to 45 days to investigate and return the funds to the library.
She admitted to Knight she had told this tale to buy herself more time as she waited for the county tax deposit to cover the payment.
Baker was placed in custody at approximately 4:30 p.m. that same day, after turning over all library-owned items and bank records, including a bank card in her name and check to her personal bank account for tracking purposes, the affidavit said.
Upon viewing the library’s bank account transactions, Knight said he observed 35 withdrawal transactions between January and August of 2023, from the primary saving account that looked to be a personal nature, These included payments to Citibank credit card company, Paypal transfers, and transfers to a personal checking account in Bakers name. Of these, 15 were transfers of $1,000 or more.
Baker was arraigned on Aug. 24, and released from custody on her own recognizance on Aug. 25 by court order. Baker will be required to check in daily with the Clark County Jail, in person between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Failure to do so will revoke her release order.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 5, before Judge Kent Gauchay.
