Clark County Library Board Clerk charged with embezzlement

Clerk of the Clark County Library Board, Amanda Baker, 46, of Dubois, was arrested on Aug. 23 on a charge of Grand Theft after turning herself in to the Clark County Sheriff. By her admission, recorded in court documents, she had embezzled approximately $40 to $50 thousand in the last four to five years. 

According to the affidavit of probable cause from Deputy Brandyn Knight, Baker turned herself in to Sheriff Mark McClure, following an investigation initiated on Aug. 22 involving the Library Board and a roofing contractor who had not received payment. 


