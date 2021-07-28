Clark County Department heads gave their monthly updates to Clark County Commissioners during their meeting held on May 20.
Clark County EMS Manager Jill Egan was the first to give her update. Egan notified the other officials of the upcoming wildfire cost recovery workshop that occurred on June 3 and invited them to attend.
Egan stated the training was so all of the officials know their role so if there is a wildfire disaster, everyone knows their responsibility in cost recovery efforts and what the officials would need to do to be a part of that.
According to Egan, the training was a combined effort of the BLM, the U.S. Forest service, and from all of the counties in the region and their officials.
Sheriff John Clements then gave his update about working towards improving the response plan and working towards performing a drill in the wake of the Rigby Middle School shooting.
Clements stated he wanted to mention this to the commissioners so that they would have time to think outside the box before they reach out to other agencies for help. Clements wants to get a rough draft to try and fine tune what the county is going to do in response to a school shooting should one occur.
“The goal is to practice the county response and make any improvements or adjustments,” said Clements.
At the end of the meeting, Commissioner Greg Shenton had newly retired Road and Bridge Supervisor Darrin May come forward. May worked for twenty-seven years with the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) before he accepted the supervisor job with Clark County. Shenton thanked May for his years of service.