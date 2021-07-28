During the Clark County school board meeting held July 8, Superintendent Eileen Holden brought to the board a proposed contract with West Jefferson School Dist. #253 to have a co-op cross country team. The contract is currently being reviewed by West Jefferson before it is finalized by the Idaho High School Athletic Association (IHSAA).
Holden stated Clark County School Dist. #161 already has a contract with West Jefferson to have a co-op football team, which has been going on since fall of 2020.
“During the regular season, they will practice and participate with West Jefferson,” said Holden. “We don’t have enough to justify a coach or a team for our own cross country.”
According to Holden, cross country scores will be added to the West Jefferson team, but when the Clark County students go to districts or state, the scores will be counted to Clark County and will be separate from West Jefferson scores.
West Jefferson Superintendent Shane Williams stated he thinks the co-op is a great opportunity.
“We are happy to co-op with Clark County any time that they need that,” said Williams. “Our board has been supportive of the co-op in the past. It’s worked really well for us.”
Holden stated one of the reasons West Jefferson doesn’t mind having Clark County students included in their programs is because it doesn’t change their status as a 2A school. If it changed their status to a 3A, then they would not want to include Clark County students because they wouldn’t want to compete at a higher level.
“Right now, we know of one student that is seriously interested in running cross country,” said Holden. “But there could be more that would be interested once the contract is approved and more students hear of it.”