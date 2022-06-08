The 66th Annual Round-up Rodeo and parade will be held on June 18 and 19 in Dubois, according to Bonnie Stoddard with the Dubois Lion’s Club.
The Clark County Round-up Rodeo is a spin off of the old Kilgore Rodeo which was moved from Kilgore to Dubois in 1956, according to Stoddard.
“It’s a good time for families,” Stoddard said. “There are several class reunions, so its a good time to come meet old friends and family.”
This year, the Round-up Rodeo days will host high school class reunions for the graduating classes of 1970, 1971, 1972 and 1973, according to the Rodeo Poster Stoddard provided.
Along with high school reunions, the event will include a parade, which Stoddard stated is typically fairly large. The parade’s theme will be “Rollin’ in the Good Times.”
So far this year, it is unknown how many floats will be featured during the parade, but Stoddard is expecting a fair amount of participation.
“We are encouraging everyone to participate,” Stoddard said, “to represent the businesses and we’d like the young people to be involved.”
This year, the parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Ike’s 66 and will wind through town, ending again at Ike’s.
Rodeo Grand Marshall and Pioneer Queen this year is husband and wife team Keith and Cindy Bramwell, who will be honored during the weekend events.
The Rodeo will kick off at 1:30 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Along with regular main rodeo events, each day will feature a kids’ event of either sheep riding or steer riding.
Food will be available to all who come to the rodeo on both days. 4-H and the Lions Club will sponsor the food booth this year, Stoddard stated.
According to Stoddard, the Lion’s Club is sponsoring the Rodeo Street Dance, which will take place at 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 18. Rockin’ A Team from Roberts will perform live at the dance on Main Street.
“It’s kinda cute,” Stoddard said about the street dance, “you get to see these dad’s dance with their little girls.”