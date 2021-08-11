Farrell Steiner of Searle Hart and Associates presented to the Clark County Commissioners the 2020 audit during their meeting held June 14.
Steiner recommended there should be a process implemented to ensure property tax revenue and receivables are posted at the beginning of the fiscal year.
According to Steiner, new fiduciary standards are being implemented in the next audit due to a change in the terminology of what fiduciary funds are. Steiner said fiduciary funds are monies from someone else that the county is holding on to for them.
“What the standard is saying is anything that is money for the county shouldn’t be a fiduciary fund,” Steiner said. “It’s kind of cleaning up a bit so the money would be accounted for and budgeted. It is not going to change the property tax levies, it is just bringing it into the county’s funds.”
According to Steiner, the county’s job is to now look at those funds that they have in trust funds, or in agency or custodial funds, and determine if that is county money or if they are acting in a fiduciary capacity for someone else. If it is county money, it needs to be pulled into the county budget.
During the meeting, Steiner stated the Cloud Seeding Trust and Water Districts Trust need to be reviewed under these new fiduciary standards. Steiner stated the county is currently reviewing this process. According to the Government Accounting Standards Board, originally the reporting periods for the new fiduciary reporting standards began after Dec.15, 2018, but because of COVID, the standard was postponed for one year. Any government’s fiscal period that begins after December 15, 2019 would fall within this standard.