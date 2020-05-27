Clark County recognizes senior class

The Clark County graduating class of 2020 includes Jace "Bubba" Conan Summers, Aldo Ramon Acosta, Joni Jill Grover, Gabriela Hernandez, Brian Wylie Murdock and Seth Lewis Clark.
Summers came to Clark County High School his senior year and has played varsity football, wrestling and baseball all four years of high school. He was on the all-state football team his sophomore year, the all-state baseball team and was nominated for the Warrior Male Athlete of the Year his junior years. Bubba has signed with Concordia University in Nebraska to wrestle this fall and plans on working on a degree in Athletic Administration.
Aldo Ramon Acosta has participated in football, basketball and track. He enjoys lifting weights and working out. Acosta has been a member of band, is an honor roll student and is a member of the National Honor Society. Acosta is currently serving as the Senior Class President and plans to attend College of Eastern Idaho this fall and begin his preparation to become a Physical Therapist.
Joni Jill Grover has been very active in all aspects of high school. She has participated in varsity volleyball and basketball, and was a three time qualifier to the state high school rodeo finals. She is a high honor roll student and has served as a student body president this year. She will be attending Utah State University in Logan, Utah, this fall and is looking toward earning a degree in Organizational Leadership and/or Education.
Gabriela Hernandez loves to spend time with her friends and family, and play sports. She participated in volleyball, basketball, cheer and track throughout her years at Clark County High School. Hernandez is this years National Honors Society President. She has been busy this year as the senior yearbook Editor and for her senior project, she organized a blood drive for the school. After graduation, Hernandez is going to attend Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, and plans to complete a bachelor's degree in Kinesiology.
Brian Wylie Murdock loves to motorbike, Timbersled, hunt, hike and play sports. He participated in football, basketball and track throughout his years at Clark County High School. He was chosen to compete in the Idaho Senior All-Star basketball game. Murdock has completed 21 college credits and was a Boys State delegate his sophomore and junior year. After graduation, Murdock plans to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and then attend college.
Seth Lewis Clark loves to ride horses, rope cattle, hunt large and small game, and go 4xing in the mountains with friends. Since moving to Clark County in August 2015, he has participated in basketball his junior and senior years and in football his senior year. He was chosen to represent the newly chartered FFA program as a Sentinel his sophomore year and second vice his junior and senior year. Clark was a Boys State delegate his junior year. After graduation, he plans to continue to work on local area ranches in the Idaho/Montana area doing what he loves being a cowboy.