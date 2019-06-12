For the 2019 “Trails of the Silver Sage” themed Clark County Roundup Rodeo and Parade, Lynn Hoggan will be the Grand Marshal and Bonnie Stoddard will be the Pioneer Queen.
The two county historians of Medicine Lodge were selected by the Clark County Rodeo Association to reign over the 2019 Clark County Roundup Rodeo and Parade. With the rodeo and parade coinciding with Clark County’s centennial, the Grand Marshal and Pioneer Queen had much to reminisce about.
Lynn Hoggan Grand Marshal
Lynn Hoggan is the son of the late Ralph “Red” and Mary Hoggan. He was born July 9, 1937, and moved to Medicine Lodge with his family 11 years later.
School days for Hoggan were at the one room Edie School, where he started his fourth grade with teacher Vivian Stelzer. Early on, his mother, Mary Hoggan, was hired as the school’s cook. Traveling to school in the winter time was no easy venture, and was always by team and sleigh or horseback. Often during the winter months, Medicine Lodge Canyon residents were snowed in for at least a few months at a time.
Since the Edie School was an elementary school, after graduating from the eighth grade Hoggan attended Rigby High School, where he completed his high school education and where he graduated from. He has since devoted his life to working on the Medicine Lodge ranch, where he has continued to live and work.
Hoggan was drafted into the U.S. Army around 1962. He was stationed in North Carolina in a special parachuting troup. He was later reassigned as a chauffeur to the company commander.
During the years Hoggan has served with the Clark County Agriculture Stabilization and Conservation Committee, is a member of the Medicine Lodge Cattlemen Association and presently serves on the Clark County Fair Board. He enjoys attending the Beaver Creek LDS Church in Dubois with his sister, Ellen and her family.
While his brother, the late Max Hoggan, was operating his Rodeo Business, Lynn said he enjoyed working behind the chute gates or transporting stock to help out, but that he did not mind being the one staying at home to keep the ranch operations going.
Hogan especially looks forward to visits of family and friends, and to nieces and nephews staying at the ranch with him.
His hobbies have been compiling Medicine Lodge early pioneer histories of the area as well as histories of his family. He first began, in earlier years, enjoying spending many hours reminiscing with an older neighbor, Tom Stelzer, and learning history of upper Medicine Lodge. These interesting stories, and more, he has compiled in a number of hand-written books to share for all to read. His books can be found in the Clark County Heritage Hall Museum in Dubois.
He is survived by his younger sister Ellen Laird of Dubois. His two brothers’ Carl and Max Hoggan are deceased.
Lynn’s philosophy is, “There’s no better life than Ranch Life.”
Bonnie Stoddard Pioneer Queen
Bonnie Bond Stoddard is the only child of the late Stacy and Helen Bond. She was born Feb. 3, 1931 in Groveland. She moved with her family to Medicine Lodge in the late ‘30s. There they purchased the former J.D. Ellis ranch in 1938, then moved there in early 1939.
Their first home was the actual first store and post office of Small that had been vacated a number of years. Her mother was not happy about leaving many modern conveniences at Groveland to live in Medicine Lodge.
When a young neighbor, Vera Thomas, came over to get acquainted, she learned Stoddard was in the second grade, and told her that that was OK, Stoddard could come back to the first grade with her. It was then that Stoddard joined her mother in having the desire to return to Groveland. However, in time it all worked out, and Medicine Lodge has now been Stoddard’s home for more than 80 years.
Stoddard’s Medicine Lodge memories include playing horses, games of marbles, peanut showers on teachers, riding her horse to school, tick shot, being invaded by Mormon crickets, and spending about 100 days of her 10th summer in bed under doctor’s care in Blackfoot recovering from Typhoid Fever. Another memory Stoddard has is of walking with Shenton to make sure there was no school after a blizzard, and about freezing to death they returned back home.
Winter travel to school was always by team and sleigh with upper and lower bus route to the Medicine Lodge School, which in early years housed two years of high school and a couple years of three years classes. The last years the school maintained only an elementary school, until the county’s school consolidation in 1948. Stoddard’s freshman year was at St. Teresa’s Academy board school in Boise, and then graduating with the first Clark County High School class in 1949 at Dubois.
She married Ross Stoddard of Dubois, and they raised two children, David Stoddard and Vicki Stoddard Beckman. Stoddard has three grandchildren — Devori, Sedar and Ryan — and two great-granddaughters — Artemys Belle and Winston Lynn. Stoddard is a member of the Beaver Creek LDS Church.
Stoddard retired in December 1992 as secretary of the University of Idaho at the U. S. Sheep Experiment Station. The summer of 2019 she retired as Clark County reporter of several local newspapers, after writing her first column while a sophomore in high school. She has received a number of honors locally and state-wide as a historian. As a member of a number of organizations on the local and state levels, her first concern is of her community, whom she feels deserves local support to survive.
Her latest achievement is her Clark County history book “Trails of the Silver Sage,” which is now at the printers to be out within the month in commemoration of the Clark County Centennial Celebration. Stoddard next plans to create one more county history book with Cindy Bramwell, who is compiling the history of Clark County Veterans.