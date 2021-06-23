Clark County Rodeo Royalty was chosen on June 12 in Dubois during the Clark County Rodeo.
This year’s royalty is: Pee Wee Queen – Whitley Whittaker of Leadore; Princess – Hannah Smith of Lima, MT; Junior Queen – McKinlee Hoggan of Hamer; Senior Queen – Brooke Hulse of St. Anthony.
Clark County Round Up Rodeo Royalty also includes Princess attendants Blakely Landon, Cambrie Stokes, Reese Barker and Angelica Rhodes; and Pee Wee Attendant Tiffany Correy.
The event was led by Lana Schwartz and her mom Connie Bennett-Barg. Others who were there to help select the royalty were Stephanie Eddins (a Clark County 4-H mom), Pam Barker of Rigby, and DeeDee Tucker of Rexburg.
“We had a great group of girls,” said Schwartz. “They all prepared very well beforehand. There were only three girls who were former queen contestants. It was great to see the new ones do so well. It was extremely impressive.”
According to Schwartz, she was excited to work with the girls during this year’s contest.