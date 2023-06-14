The Clark County Roundup Rodeo events kicks off its two-day performances, June 17th and 18th in Dubois, ID as announced by President Blake Kirkpatrick, at 1:30 p.m. each day featuring the Hoggan Rodeo Company of Hamer, as its stock producer. Kirkpatrick noted they are looking for many outstanding cowboys and cowgirls for both days of the rodeo. One of the Rodeo’s highlights also features the young steer rider’s event. This year’s Rodeo and Parade theme is “Honoring our Western Heritage”.
Named as this year’s Grand Marshall and Pioneer Queen is husband and wife team, Keith and Cindy Bramwell of Dubois.
The Rodeo’s Burger Barn will be manned by the Dubois Lions Club and the Clark County 4-H each afternoon. Following both days Rodeo the Clark County Rodeo members will be serving their Steak Fry dinner behind the Rodeo Bleachers.
If there are slack entries Sunday morning, the Rodeo Queens will be serving breakfast at the Rodeo food booth.
The annual Clark County Roundup Rodeo Parade will be Saturday, June 17 with Bonnie Stoddard as chairperson. The parade will assemble at the Dubois Travel Stop east parking lot. It will be led by the VFW starting out down Main Street at 10:30 a.m. Parade entries are open to anyone wanting to join in the western fun.
The entertaining Dubois Western Street Dance for the family will be Saturday evening on Main Street from 7-11 p.m. as sponsored by the Dubois Lions Club. It will feature the stomping good music of the Rocking A Band of Kourtney Albertson of Roberts, ID. Bring your own chairs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.