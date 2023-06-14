The Clark County Roundup Rodeo events kicks off its two-day performances, June 17th and 18th in Dubois, ID as announced by President Blake Kirkpatrick, at 1:30 p.m. each day featuring the Hoggan Rodeo Company of Hamer, as its stock producer. Kirkpatrick noted they are looking for many outstanding cowboys and cowgirls for both days of the rodeo. One of the Rodeo’s highlights also features the young steer rider’s event. This year’s Rodeo and Parade theme is “Honoring our Western Heritage”.

Named as this year’s Grand Marshall and Pioneer Queen is husband and wife team, Keith and Cindy Bramwell of Dubois.


