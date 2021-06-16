Linda Henman Toler has been named as the 55th Clark County Roundup Rodeo and Parade Pioneer Queen for the annual Clark County Roundup Rodeo Celebration at Dubois June 19 and 20, 2021.
A true Clark County Citizen, Linda was born and raised in Dubois. She was born at the Dubois Henman home, September 1 1949, to Elzie and Vera Henman and delivered by Dr. Albert Truxal. She was number 11 out of 12 children of her family. Today she is among the four still living, who include herself, Alice Olsen, and Lester and Butch Henman. The Henman home was located north of Dubois.
Her parents moved to Clark County in winter of 1941, moving here from Nebraska. They first lived at Medicine Lodge where her dad was employed at the Charles Lau sheep ranch. Later they moved into Dubois and in the spring of 1947, Elzie went to work for the State Highway Department until his retirement.
Linda enjoyed all her grade school and high school years at the Dubois school that was built in 1914 and demolished in 2001, graduating in 1967 with a class of 13 graduates. While in high school she was mainly involved with the pep club and enjoyed the high school Quire with Melvin Hansen as their instructor. Their Quire qualified to go to State a couple of years. There were no school busses in Dubois, so she and her siblings had a long walk to and from school each day.
She remembers the year she graduated was when they dedicated the new Lindy Ross Elementary School.
Her growing up years were good memories with a very close happy family, as Linda recalls. Together they went on many family picnics, and fishing and hunting trips. Even after she and her siblings were grown her parents still took the grandkids with them on their outings.
Linda was employed soon after high school. She worked several years as a waitress for the Legion Café and Cow Country Kitchen, and in Spencer for Ted Edwards at the Spencer Bar and Grill. Her last years she was Janitor supervisor for the Clark County School District, after which she retired.
She was also a member of the Dubois Lioness Club.
Linda married John Toler August 19, 1990, in Dubois, and together they both reside in Dubois.
She has five children from a previous marriage who include: Ronda Kadel, Lance, Lonny, and Clint Barg, and Jodi Goodsell. She is proud of her 12 grandchildren, as well as her 5 great grandchildren.
Clark County Roundup Rodeo and Parade Grand Marshall – John Toler
John Toler of Dubois has been selected as the 56th Clark County Rodeo Grand Marshall for the upcoming 71st Clark County Roundup Rodeo and Parade for June 19 and 20, 2021.
John was born October 4, 1935, at the Pocatello, ID hospital. He grew up on the family farm at Robin, ID. s were at Robin. After the school’s consolidation he attended the Arimo school.
After another school consolidation he graduated from North Marsh in McCammon in 1953 where he served in various class offices and activities.
He went on to attend the Pocatello Vo Tech completing a years of welding classes. He then was employed by the Union Pacific Railroad for ten years.
In 1958 after his dad passed away, he went back to take care of the family farm, later working for a sign company, Marcon Sign Co.
In 1980 he was hired to run the Pocatello to Dubois mail route. This also covered pickup delivers at Hamer, Roberts, Menan, Lewisville and Idaho Falls. John has since retired from this job.
On Aug. 19,1990 he married Linda Barg at Dubois and has since resided in Dubois.
John has four children from a previous marriage who include: Bill, Mike, Robert, and Janice Toler. He also boasts 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Fishing has been John’s number one sport. Some of his favorite fishing spots has been Henry’s Lake, Meadow Lake, Beaver Creek and Medicine Lodge Creek. He has also enjoyed many hunting trips.