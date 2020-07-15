Clark County School Board discusses budget cuts for 2020-2021

The Clark County School District #161 talked budget cuts as a result of the COVID-19 economy at a July 8 school board meeting.
The district is facing a loss of $12,000 in local revenue, $100,000 for the 5% state hold back and an increase of health insurance – resulting in decreased funds of $150,000 from where they’re at for the current year.
CCSD School Board Member Orvin Jorgensen gave attendees the budget update at the board meeting. In balancing the current year’s budget, Jorgensen stated they had to pull money from their savings account to balance the budget.
Last year, according to Jorgensen, the district had to use about $93,000 to balance the budget and they will have to take out approximately $431,000 from savings to balance the budget for the current year.
“We’re hoping to see if we can save against those numbers moving forward,” Jorgensen said.
Moving forward, Jorgensen stated in the board meeting that they would need to brainstorm ways to stay tight on their spending. With several positions currently open in the district, he also said they would need to be clear in their actions in hiring given the current climate in the school district.
In a letter to superintendents and charter school administrators, Governor Brad Little informed school employees that the reduction in the General Fund for public education would drop by approximately $98.7 million dollars, a 5% drop for Fiscal Year 2021.
Jorgensen stated in the board meeting that employee wages took up 85% of the district’s budget, meaning they may not be able to fill some of the open positions per the budget.
“If something happens next year, we won’t have much wiggle room,” he told the school board and meeting attendees. “We may have to make some serious cuts.”