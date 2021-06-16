Clark County School Dist. #161 held their school board meeting May 13 for updates.
During the meeting, four employees were recognized as Employees of the Month. Those employees are custodial members Maria Cano and Sylvia Calzadias from the high school, and teachers Ginger Ward and Jolene Johnson from the elementary.
Superintendent Dr. Blair Wilding stated that there was an emergency closure date that occurred March 18, which was an added day for spring break, due to a COVID outbreak that happened in the community.
According to Dr. Wilding, during the approval process for teacher contracts, the board included a contract for student teacher Bailey Eddins, who will be teaching in the elementary.
Dr. Wilding stated that the school board also issued a contract to Tarri Leonardson, who will be the supervising teacher for Eddins. Leonardson retired a year ago, but has decided to come out of retirement to help Eddins during her student teaching.
Dr. Wilding also stated that the school board agreed to contract with the Idaho School Boards Association for the realignment of the trustee zones as a result of the census. Each set trustee zone will have the same population and one board trustee over-seeing that zone.
The school board also replaced the bus driver trainer. The new trainer is Connie Brag.
Dr. Wilding stated that the board approved the new school calendar for 2021-2022. The school year will begin August 23 for teachers, and August 25 for students. The school year will end May 26.
The school board approved the purchase of a new school bus. The bus is being purchased through Rush Truck Center of Idaho in Shelley. Dr. Wilding stated that the approximate arrival date for the bus is September 1.