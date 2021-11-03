Melissa Smith, started off the Clark County School Board meeting Oct. 14, with a curriculum update. Smith is a third grade teacher.
Each month, a different teacher from both the Elementary and the Jr./Sr. High School provides updates to the board about how their teaching program is going. Smith reviewed with the board how she approaches Core Knowledge Language Arts at the third grade level. The goal is to build upon what the student has learned from kindergarten one level at a time in each grade.
Kirk Summers and Cheyenne Dalling went over how they approach teaching in their CTE courses. They align their courses with the State Standards; a lot of their resources also come from the University of Idaho Website when it comes to the Ag program.
FFA Advisor Cheyenne Dalling then discussed the opportunity to take the Clark County FFA along with the Sugar Salem FFA to the Denver Stock Show in January 2022. This would be the first time the Clark County FFA would be attending the stock show and visiting a city as large as Denver.
Holden also went over the contract Clark County has with West Jefferson to co-op their wrestling team. There are two boys, according to Holden, that would like to participate on the West Jefferson team, so the board signed the contract, and then will send it to West Jefferson to sign before it’s finally approved by the Idaho High School Athletic Association (IHSAA).
During the school board’s meeting on Sept. 9., Rusty Stewart, who teaches Fourth and Fifth Grade History, started off the meeting by discussing the school field trips he would like to take his students on this school year.
Rusty stated the field trips he plans on implementing are all relevant to the history in the local area. Some of the field trips include a trip to the Charcoal Kilns, Soldier Grave in Pleasant Valley, the Kilgore area for the Nez Perce Indians, and also the Craters of the Moon. The Craters of the Moon would cover specifically the science areas of rock formation and changes, which they could incorporate into Third Grade science as well.
Michelle Stewart, who teaches kindergarten through twelfth grade music, then spoke and explained what her outline for the year is for both elementary and secondary level music.
Michelle stated for the elementary, she does a six year cycle on songs and activities, which gives students a change in songs each year they are in elementary. For the Junior/Senior High School, Michelle stated her band numbers have greatly increased this year.
Superintendent Eileen Holden discussed training procedures on Suicide Prevention, Homeless identification and reporting, as well as training on how the brain works during the learning process.
Holden’s presentation on suicide listed the Top 12 states with the highest suicide rates, and Idaho is #8 with 20.4%. The leading causes of death include self-inflicted gunshot wounds and suffocation.
Holden went on to state the reasons for these high suicide rates is due to lack of access to counseling, the stigma of getting help and teaching children how to be tough, as well as easy access to weapons are all factors. Holden’s presentation stated that in order to help prevent suicides, parents need to ensure all guns are locked up. The Idaho Suicide prevention website also provides more information on how to help your children, https://www.idahosuicideprevention.org/.
Holden mentioned that in order to make a difference, parents and teachers need to be willing to ask questions and be willing to listen; it can increase hope and students can feel a sense of belonging.
Holden then informed the board about the Literacy Plan, the College and Career Plan, and the Continuous Improvement Plan that will be reviewed and then submitted to the state on Oct. 1.
The board then unanimously approved to enter into the class/mass action lawsuit along with the other districts in the state against JUUL.