Clark County School Dist. receives bids on projects

Clark County School Dist. #161 held their board meeting Jan. 13 to go over project bids and recent purchases.
Dan Hager with Maintenance informed the board about two furnaces that were installed in the high school over the break, as well as lights that were replaced in the gym purchased through the Rocky Mountain incentive program. According to Hager, they were able to use some of the extra lights to replace some of the bulbs on the outside of the gym.
Hager also discussed with the board whether they should purchase a skid steer or not.
Superintendent Eileen Holden stated a skid steer is a small piece of construction equipment that is light and maneuverable, and its arms can attach to a range of tools (pallet forks, buckets, brooms, snow blowers etc.) for various construction and landscaping jobs.
Holden stated the district has received two separate quotes: one for a Bobcat and one for a Caterpillar.
“With the various attachments, it has a variety of options, making the maintenance around the school easier with this type of equipment without having to rely on outside sources to rent their tools,” Holden said. “It will be beneficial for our district for years to come.”
According to Holden, they are hoping to purchase a skid steer around the spring or early summer of 2022.
The school board also talked about purchasing a new Drivers Ed car and a van for transportation.
Holden said the current Drivers Ed car has cloth seats and wear on the dash from sunlight that has caused some cracks in it. Holden stated the Drivers Ed car is used every time there is a Drivers Ed class, and with the cloth seats and the cracked dash, it is hard to sanitize and protect against Covid-19, flu and cold viruses.
The board also discussed the fact that they do not currently have a van, but they are still transporting five to ten students to various activities, and a van would allow them to transport these students without the expense of a school bus. Also, with a lack of bus drivers, the board discussed it being easier to have a school district employee or an advisor driving the students.
”The ability to allow our students to experience more activities will increase student engagement and lead to improved student learning,” said Holden.