During the Clark County School Dist. #161 school board meeting on Jan. 13, the board received updates on current district activities and teacher updates.
The board first went over a survey done throughout the district, that according to Superintendent Eileen Holden, which is completed by district staff. Jolene Johnson stated the results were ‘overall satisfied’, which is an improvement from previous years.
The survey asks staff members how they feel the district was doing and any concerns they saw. Holden mentioned the district has been using the survey for the past two years, and the results are then shared with the school board.
Lindy Ross Principal Shantelle Oliphant was absent from the meeting, but had a written report stating the Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center has started a once-a-week presentation with the students advocating for their safety and teaching them how to reach out to adults.
According to Oliphant, Tannie Datwyler, the Education Coordinator at Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center, sent Sarah Brock to work with Kindergarten through Fifth graders on Mondays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Brock goes to the junior high to meet with older kids just after 3 p.m. as well. Oliphant stated the students had their third session this past Monday and will have two more sessions.
Oliphant said the Safe, Smarter Kids lessons are age appropriate to help kids develop awareness of their rights and to advocate for themselves.
“We’ve already seen the positive effects of these lessons,” said Oliphant. “Students are using their strong voice to let others know if they feel bothered by something, or need more of a space bubble.”
Oliphant also informed the district the Friday that the Outschool program would be starting in Jan., and high school students have been arranged to be mentors. Finally, she stated there were also upcoming field trips for students in March and May.
“The Friday Outschool school program will strive to engage students in interest-driven, enriching activities in a safe out of-school environment,” Oliphant said.
According to Oliphant, the high school students have been teacher assistants at the elementary school during Fall Semester, and the Outschool coordinator, Angela Hansen, has trained them to assist with students in whole group activities and in small group activities.
The field trips Oliphant mentioned will be to the BYU-Idaho Physics Department for a demonstration and a planetarium show, the ARTitorium, the Aquarium, bowling and canoeing/kayaking activities.
The goals of the program are quality out of school learning, building skills that are relevant to school, work, and future success (like academic, cognitive, life, social, physical, leadership and creative skills), providing positive adult role model interactions, introducing different learning topics/interests and encourage curiosity, and addressing learning loss from the COVID-19 pandemic.