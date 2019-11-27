Teachers wear many hats, and in small school districts with small budgets, they wear even more.
Clark County School District No. 161 has declared emergency provisionals for three teachers this year. Two were new hires over the summer, and the most recent is Mike Knight — who has been teaching numerous subjects at the school for decades.
“It’s just one of those hoops we’re jumping through (for) the state to make sure we’re accredited in those classes,” said Brett Murdock, a Clark County school board member.
Knight is currently lacking in his certification for world history, Spanish and health, Murdock said. Orvin Jorgensen, chair of the district school board, said Knight has been teaching Spanish and various history courses at the school for years and recently volunteered to teach health as well.
Currently, the district does not have a health teacher, and Jorgensen said some have expressed concerns about an Idaho Digital Learning Alliance (IDLA) co-ed health course.
“Sometime the parents are a little bit recalcitrant about having the kids discuss some of the more personal things in the class when it’s mixed,” Jorgensen said.
Jorgensen said the idea is to teach the same content, but have a certified teacher within the county. Brett Murdock, also a school board member, said he was not aware of too much parental concern, but said having a health teacher would provide more options.
Jorgensen said Knight will be pursuing his certification and does not have much to do to catch up for Spanish and world history. Jorgensen said emergency provisionals for Clark County School District teachers are not uncommon.
“In a big school, you’ll have a teacher that teaches world history, and you’ll have a teacher that teaches algebra … in a small school we have to be able to teach all of those different subjects,” Jorgensen said.
And, he said, there is not enough money to hire a separate teacher for each of those subjects. Instead, teachers who may be certified to teach one subject need to also pick up certification for another, perhaps a few more classes. Jorgensen said it can take teachers a while to become certified. Emergency provisionals — which last one year — allow students to earn credit from classes taught by uncertified but knowledgeable teachers while those teachers either pursue certification or the district seeks a replacement.
Jorgensen said it can also be easy for teachers to sometimes fall behind in a few of their subjects, especially when requirements change.
“They have to be certified in all these different areas — that’s a lot of recertification,” Jorgensen said.