The Clark County School District is looking at adding soccer to its list of school sanctioned sports, after a district survey from students voted for the addition.
According to minutes from the Feb. 11 school board meeting, Superintendent Paula Gordon informed the board of the student’s responses.
“Soccer was the number one response, so efforts will be made to implement this program in the future,” minutes state.
Gordon told The Star April 2, that they are in the very beginning stages of the process and that there isn’t a timeline on implementing the program just yet, but they are hoping to have it ready by the 2019-20 school year.
Likewise, costs of implementing the program have yet to be estimated.
She said part of the reason the district conducted the survey was due to diminishing number of students participating in other sports. Therefore they wanted to learn what the students of the district truly wanted to do.
“Everything is in the best interest of the students,” she said.
Clark County Athletic Director, Jill Grover, has also requested that the school district consider establishing a junior-high track program. Grover said the junior-high students could practice with the high school students and the coaches. Their meetings however, would not be in conjunction with the high school.
Grover said this would require a bus making trips to various meets, but because no payment has been made for a football coach or varsity girls’ basketball coach, the saved money could possibly be used for transportation.
To further save the district money, Grover suggested that the junior-high only be allowed to participate in a track meet at West Jefferson High School.
Before making a decision, the school board requested that more information be gathered and presented at a future meeting.
Like implementing a soccer program, Gordon told The Star that the district is in the very early stages of the process. She said if there is student interest in the program, then the district would try to implement it for next year.
In other discussion, the board is also considering additional electives, and modifications to current programs.
Gordon said Ag and Natural Resources Instructor Greg Egan had students fill out surveys on their interests for industrial arts and shop programs. Gordon encourage Egan to recommend classed that can be pathways to careers and dual credit be implemented.
Gordon also suggested High School Counselor Dee Anne Taylor to see what electives the district could offer for next year. She hoped that a schedule for classed be completed by the end of this month.
She also indicated that she is pursuing a dual language immersion program for the district. She said she has visited with different schools and districts to observe their programs to see what parts Clark County could apply to its own future program.