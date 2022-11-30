On November 10, the Board of Trustees for Clark County School District #161 approved language for a Resolution on a supplemental levy.

According to meeting notes provided by Superintendent Eileen Holden, the district is requesting a supplemental levy of $250,000 per year for two years beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2025.


