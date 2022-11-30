On November 10, the Board of Trustees for Clark County School District #161 approved language for a Resolution on a supplemental levy.
According to meeting notes provided by Superintendent Eileen Holden, the district is requesting a supplemental levy of $250,000 per year for two years beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2025.
“(The District) has determined there is a need for a supplemental levy in the amount $250,000 per year..., for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District,” the resolution states.
As previously discussed by several school districts, including Ririe Joint School District #252 and West Jefferson School District #253, new legislation for supplemental levies requires all proposed levy expenditures be itemized on resolution to be viable.
According to the Clark County’s resolution, the $250,000 a year will be used for the purposes of salaries and benefits for teachers, staff and administration, classroom supplies, curriculum materials and food service, as well as maintenance and transportation, including the purchase of a bus.
The district is asking for approximately $55,000 for salaries, $55,000 for supplies, materials and food, and $140,000 for transportation.
According to an article published in The Jefferson Star on Sept. 21, Clark County has had a supplemental levy for the last couple of years. Last year’s levy was also for $250,000. The question for the board in September was whether to keep the same amount, reduce it or go for more.
At the time, Superintendent Eileen Holden had mentioned the district was conscious of the community and didn’t want to add to their tax burden. However, she also stated a school district isn’t like a business who can produce more of a product to generate funds for expenses.
“Whether we have 20 or ten kids, we still need to heat a classroom,” she stated at the time.
This levy will be on the ballot for patrons on the March 14 election.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.