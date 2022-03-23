Superintendent Eileen Holden announced that the district was awarded a grant of $17,000 at the March 10 Clark County School District board meeting, among other updates.
Holden stated that the Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center provided them with a grant targeted to certain age groups through Idaho Community Projects. The grant will help cover the cost to update the front doors at Lindy Ross Elementary School and Clark County Junior and Senior High School.
This update will allow the automatically locking doors to be opened by the push of a button as well as install handicap access buttons. According to Holden, this will allow the secretaries at both schools to open the doors for parents and students much quicker than they currently are able to.
“It will allow them to look at the cameras, which are already installed, and buzz them in without having to leave their desks,” Holden said. “It’s especially great for when they’re on the phones.”
The amount awarded will cover the door closers and the installation, while the district has agreed to cover the costs for the electrical work involved.
Dan Hagar, the maintenance manager was responsible for finding quotes for the system, and Holden applied for the grant to cover the expense. Just before the meeting, Holden was made aware that the grant was awarded, according to the meeting minutes.
At the same meeting, the district announced their employees of the month for each school.
Kindergarten and Pre-school teacher Jolene Johnson was selected as the employee of the month for Lindy Ross Elementary School. Johnson has been with the district for ten years this year.
According to the meeting minutes, Johnson is quietly involved in many different activities at both Lindy Ross Elementary and in the district.
“She is the Clark County Education Association President,” Holden said, “so she does a lot in the district in that capacity.”
Hagar, the maintenance manager, was selected as the employee of the month for Clark County Junior and Senior High School. He has been with the district for two years.
“He does a lot of work at both schools,” Holden said. “The high school is the school that recognized him this month. He’s always willing to help out, he’s positive and takes the time to ensure everything is done right the first time.”
It was noted in the minutes that Hagar has helped both the staff and the students in multiple ways. The district wanted to recognize him for all the work he performs to keep the buildings maintained.
According to the meeting minutes, Hagar has also been looking for quotes on purchasing a lift for the district to use when gym or outside lights need repaired. He hopes to find a lift that is easily stored and can be lifted high enough to reach the gym lights.
In the past, in order to repair or replace lights, the district has rented a lift to do the job.
“The next time we rent a lift, he’s going to try out a similar one to what he’s been looking at to make sure it’s what we’re looking for,” Holden said. “To make sure it will go high enough before we make any decisions.”
According to the minutes, the representative Hagar spoke to notified him that lifts are nine to 12 months out for purchase at this time. Holden stated that Hagar is also calculating how often a lift is rented and whether or not purchasing their own would be a money-saving investment.
Holden also recently attended “Day on the Hill” in Boise, where she was able to spend two days observing and chatting with House and Senate Education committees. She stated that it was a great experience to see the State government at work first hand.