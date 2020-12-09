The Clark County School Dist. #161 has focused on updating their technology through CARES Act and other assistant funding during COVID-19.
According to Susie Shifflett, approximately $116,000 of funding went towards blended learning, or transitioning the school to a place where they could better accommodate online learning and teaching.
Clark County School Dist. has received a total of $162,553 that covers blended learning, sanitation and stipends to teachers for training.
“We’ve really just been a traditional school district so with the funding we’ve received, a lot of it is focused on getting one-on-one technology to students,” Shifflett said.
Purchases include Chromebooks for students to have access to schooling at home, WiFi hotspots for students without internet and interactive projectors for teachers.
“Our main goal is to make sure that teachers have the materials and resources they need to teach from home, and that students have the materials and resources they need to learn from home,” Shifflett said.
Clark County has seen 47 recorded cases of COVID-19 since tracking began in the health district. As the smallest county in the district, Clark has an estimated population of under 900 people.
The Eastern Idaho Public Health Board decided that Clark County would operate under the COVID-19 response plan on a case-by-case basis, as just a few cases would cause a significant jump in their active case rate per 10,000.
Clark County had three active cases as of Nov. 18 which resulted in an active case rate of 35.5 per 10,000, compared to Jefferson County that had 96 active cases Nov. 18 and an active case rate of 32.1.
Clark County had not seen any deaths due to COVID-19 as of Nov. 18.