Clark County Sheriff gives update on grants and contracts
Clark County Sheriff’s Department renewed their annual contract with the City of Dubois, as well as receiving their funds for the Idaho Public Safety Communications Commissions grant that they apply for annually.
The total cost of the contract with Dubois is $31,800.
Sheriff John Clements stated they sign a yearly contract with Dubois. According to Clements, the contract has been going on since long before he was sheriff.
“We provide law enforcement services for the city instead of them having to hire their own police department,” said Clements. “We provide all of the law enforcement activities they need.”
When asked about the Idaho Public Safety Communications Commissions grant, which is commonly called the E-911 Grant, Clements stated it is used to keep the 911 services running in the county.
The total amount awarded for the fiscal year 2022 is $91,947.79.
According to Clements, each year the department can put in for the grant, and it runs on a two year cycle. They can have two grants going at a time, and use the money over the two year period. Clements stated many sheriff’s departments have two of these grants going at a time.
Clements stated the department puts together a list of equipment that needs to be replaced or fees that need to be paid, whatever needs to be done in the department at that time, and then presents it to the county commissioners, and they can either approve or deny it.