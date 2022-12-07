With the departure of Sheriff John Clements in Clark County, whose final day in office was Nov. 30, Clark County is now seeking to fill the position of Sheriff, as well as various other positions in the county, including an additional deputy, an additional dispatch operator, Planning and Zoning Administrator, Economic Development Director and the Clark County University of Idaho Extension Office Coordinator, according to County Clerk Camille Messick.

“It’s hard to find someone for such low wages,” Messick said, specifically about filling the needs in law enforcement. “It seems we hire people, get them trained up, and then they take positions in other counties for higher wages. We don’t have the budget to keep up with the bigger counties.”


