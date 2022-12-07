With the departure of Sheriff John Clements in Clark County, whose final day in office was Nov. 30, Clark County is now seeking to fill the position of Sheriff, as well as various other positions in the county, including an additional deputy, an additional dispatch operator, Planning and Zoning Administrator, Economic Development Director and the Clark County University of Idaho Extension Office Coordinator, according to County Clerk Camille Messick.
“It’s hard to find someone for such low wages,” Messick said, specifically about filling the needs in law enforcement. “It seems we hire people, get them trained up, and then they take positions in other counties for higher wages. We don’t have the budget to keep up with the bigger counties.”
According to Messick, Clements had worked hard the past several months to obtain raises for deputies and dispatch operators. He was successful, she said, in getting them a small raise, based on experience, for this fiscal year.
Messick also stated one dispatch operator was hired over the Thanksgiving weekend, meaning only one operator position remains unfilled.
Other positions, including Planning and Zoning Administrator, Economic Development Director and the Extension Office Coordinator have only opened recently with the resignation of Laurie Small, who had worked for the county for 16 years and recently headed all three departments.
The county has advertised for the Extension office coordinator, and received one application this far, according to Messick. No hires have yet been made, she said.
At this point, according to County Commissioner Nick Hillman, whether the Planning and Zoning and Economic Development positions are taken on separately or together still remains to be seen. He stated that while he would like to see them taken up by different individuals, it’s ultimately dependent on the applicants and what they decide they can handle.
“I realize that’s a lot of hats for one person,” Messick stated.
According to Hillman, this is a slow time for the Extension Office — county and state fairs are finished, so there isn’t a huge rush to have that position filled. The other two positions, however, keep going year-round.
“[The county] will try to keep people served as best we can,” Hillman said.
Fortunately, he said, Small has been able and willing to help them and provide assistance through the transition until the positions are filled. Even after she begins her new job, he said, she has extended the offer to help out when she can.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.