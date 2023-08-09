Clark County swears in new Clerk Stephenie Stewart

New Clerk Stephenie Stewart was sworn in to office on July 31. Pictured above the new clerk shakes hands with County Commissioner MaCoy Ward.

 Photo Courtesy of Levi Stewart

Stephenie Stewart was sworn in as the new Clark County Clerk on July 31 after having been appointed to replace former Clerk Camille Messick.

Her experience, she believes, is part of what makes her a good fit for the job; she stated she’s had managing and accounting experience before but is excited to get back into accounting and budgets.


