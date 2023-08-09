Clark County swears in new Clerk Stephenie Stewart

Stephenie Stewart was sworn in as the new Clark County Clerk on July 31 after having been appointed to replace former Clerk Camille Messick.
Her experience, she believes, is part of what makes her a good fit for the job; she stated she’s had managing and accounting experience before but is excited to get back into accounting and budgets.
“I’m a numbers girl,” she said. “I don’t feel there will be many challenges in this job, because of my experience, but there is definitely a learning curve.”
Stewart stated her motivation for taking up the position came from wanting to spend more time in the community she lived in.
“I saw it as an opportunity to do something different and give back to the community,” she said.
Prior to beginning as the county clerk, Stewart worked in Idaho Falls. Another point of excitement, she stated, is being able to work closer to her home and not have to commute quite so long every day.
Working in Idaho Falls, she said, made becoming a part of the Dubois and Clark County Community a bit difficult. She stated as she spent so many hours a day away from her home, there had been less of a chance for her to be more involved, or to get to know her neighbors.
Working within the community, she said, has so far already helped her integrate.
“Everyone at the courthouse is extremely nice and accepting,” she said. “They understand that I’m starting out and are patient and willing to help.”
This year, she said, she was able to attend the Clark County Round-up Rodeo, an experience she was glad to have been able to have. She was amazed, she said, to see the community come together and celebrate together for the weekend. She believes her new position will give her more opportunities to be involved in the community she has come to admire.
Between herself and her husband Levi, the Stewarts have six children; five of them adults and one 12-year-old daughter. They also have two grandchildren. According to Stewart, they are never alone.
She stated her family has a love for camping and hunting and riding ATVs through the mountains. In fact, she stated, prior to moving to Dubois, their family had made numerous trips to the area to satisfy their recreational needs, often taking their Kayaks out to Paul Reservoir.
Really becoming a part of the Clark County community is one of the most exciting aspects of this opportunity, she stated.
“I really want to encourage everyone to stop by and say hi,” she said, “and if they have questions I’d be glad to have those conversations with them.”
