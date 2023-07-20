The position of Clark County Clerk has been filled, once again, following current Clerk Camille Messick's resignation announced in June. Now, Stephanie Stewart who has lived in Dubois for approximately two years, will be taking up the position beginning on July 31.
According to Stewart, Clark County officials offered her the position on July 14, which she immediately accepted.
"I had done my research on the position and made sure I was familiar with it, so I was ready to accept it when they offered it to me," Stewart said.
In the last 25 years, beginning with the resignation of 15-year former Clerk JoAnn Tavenner, the county has seen several faces pass through the Clerk's office. Stewart will be the fourth Clerk appointed since 2021, following Judith Maldonado and Tyson Schwartz and Messick.
"In a smaller county," said County Commissioner Nick Hillman in regard to the high turn-over rate. "We don't have the money to pay our clerks what some of the other county's can."
Hillman explained Messick's reasons for resigning were her young children and the burden her job placed on caring for them. According to the commissioner, Messick's husband was hired as a firefighter in Idaho Falls, creating a situation where there wasn't always someone home with the children.
"She did a wonderful job and we hated to lose her, but we did," Hillman said.
According to Hillman, Stewart was selected as Messick's replacement because of her wealth of experience; experience the other candidates did not have.
"The Clerk position," Hillman said, "It's a steep learning curve. A lot of people don't know what the job really is when they start."
Before selecting Stewart, the Republican Central Committee had submitted three names to the county as nominations for the appointment. However, the Board of Commissioners did not choose from the the RCC's list.
"There was nothing wrong with any of them," Hillman said, "except they didn't have the experience. They were very nice people, but we've seen enough people fail that we had to have someone with experience."
The high turn-over, however, isn't something Stewart is concerned about.
"There's always two sides to a story," Stewart stated. "It doesn't bother me. And I love a challenge."
Stewart and Hillman believe her past experiences in Human Resources, Payroll, accounts payable and receivable as well as management positions have prepared her to surmount the task of being a county clerk.
Despite the carousel of clerks in Clark County, Stewart stated she is hoping to stay in the position for a long time, as she indicated she will prepared to run in the next two years when the office comes up for election.
"I think it's been an absolutely great opportunity to stay in the community and start a career that I can keep until I retire," she stated.
Stewart said her husband's family has lived in Dubois for a long time, as he was born and raised in the small community. In May of 2021 they moved to the town, into his family home, and are glad to be back in a small community setting.
Stewart's official appointment and swearing is tentatively scheduled for July 31, according to Messick, though Stewart stated that date will still be her first day on the job.
According to Hillman, the county will do everything they can to help Stewart get settled in her position and to understand the ins-and-outs of the job. Messick, he said, will make herself available to help the new Clerk when she needs it, as will the Deputy Clerks who have worked with the clerks for many years.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.