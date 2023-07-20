The position of Clark County Clerk has been filled, once again, following current Clerk Camille Messick's resignation announced in June. Now, Stephanie Stewart who has lived in Dubois for approximately two years, will be taking up the position beginning on July 31.

According to Stewart, Clark County officials offered her the position on July 14, which she immediately accepted. 


