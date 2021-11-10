Clark County will be hiring their third clerk in the past nine months after Tyson Schwartz left the position after eight months in the position.
Connie Barg, who is the County Chair for the Republican Committee, clarified how the process works in order to hire a new clerk for the county.
The position was posted after Schwartz’s resignation and they stopped receiving applications for the position on Nov. 3. The committee reviewed the applications and started the interview process for the position on Nov. 5.
If there are no valid candidates for the position, the county has to start the process over again. The Precinct Committee then selects the candidates, puts them on a list and sends the list to the county commissioners, who review the candidates and then choose the clerk. The Precinct Committee lists the number of candidates in order of preference.
Barg stated she has been the chair for 13 years. She mentioned when the chairman was stepping down Barg was the only person nominated to be the chair.
When asked how many clerks Barg has seen in the past 13 years, she said it’s been too many. Barg mentioned it shouldn’t be a hard job.
Barg is unsure as to why the county has had so many clerks in the past 13 years — there could be a variety of reasons, but she doesn’t know the answer as to how to get someone to stay.