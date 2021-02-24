Clark County to hold levy election

Clark County School Dist. #161 will be holding a supplemental levy renewal election March 9.
The current levy, which is set to expire this year, was for $250,000 for two years, totaling $500,000.
Interim Superintendent Blair Wilding stated that the previous levy was used for a new roof on the high school gym, replacing lights with LEDs, the purchase of a lawn mower, replacement of some old furnaces and other general school purchases.
The renewal will be for the same amount, with Wilding saying one priority will be focusing on teachers.
“We are still trying to make sure we have highly qualified teachers and that we can hold onto them,” he said. “We also want to focus on maintaining our facilities and getting another school bus. We’re not changing the amount or anything, just continuing if the patrons are of a mind to.”
The school recently retired a smaller school bus that was older and needed to be retired, Wilding said. The bus was sold to a teacher for $400, who was the only one to place a bid to purchase the bus.
According to the sample ballot, the estimated average annual cost to taxpayers will be $165 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year for two years. The new levy, if approved, will begin once the old levy expires, resulting in no change to the tax per $100,000 based on current conditions.
A town hall meeting on the levy will be held March 8 at the Clark County Junior/Senior High School. If the attendance is large enough, it will be held in the gym.