According to a press release put out by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, on July 25, at approximately 2:33 p.m., Clark County Dispatch Center received a 911 call about a camp trailer on fire at the Dubois Rest Area. Clark County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Clark County Fire Department, and Clark County Ambulance all responded to the Dubois Rest Area.
According to the release, upon arrival, Deputies found a 2018 Jayco camp trailer fully engulfed in flames with the propane tanks discharging large flames into the air and stored ammunition discharging from inside the camp trailer as well. A 2016 Dodge pickup that was attached to the 2018 Jayco camp trailer, and had active fire in the bed area of the vehicle. Deputies and Fire Fighters were able to battle the fire in the pickup bed and stop a gas storage tank in the bed from breaching.
The press release stated a male and female that were in the camper were both transported to the hospital with possible minor injuries and possible smoke inhalation. A dog in the camp trailer was released to Andi Elliott, “For the love of Pets,” who transported the dog to an emergency vet clinic for evaluation at the owner’s request.
The release went on to say, after the fire was out, the only thing left unscathed by flames was a spare tire cover on the rear of the camper displaying the American Flag.
The release stated the camp trailer was a complete loss and the pickup sustained substantial damage from the fire.