Clark County Treasurer Annette Zweifel announced that she will be retiring at the end of the month after being reelected in January.
Zweifel told The Star May 9, that she has decided to retire on May 31 due to health issues.
“I wanted to spend more time with my family,” she said.
Zweifel has served as the county treasured since 2011 after being appointed when she replaced Velvet Killian. She was reelected after defeating Allene Frederiksen in November 154 votes to 94
After she retires, Zweifel said the thing she will miss the most is working with the people of Clark County and her fellow co-workers.
Following her retirement, the Republican Central Committee will accept applications of Clark County residents that are interested in the position. Those names would then be narrowed and presented to the Clark County Board of Commissioners where they can either select a treasurer or refer it back to the Republican Party and allow them to choose.
A deadline to submit one’s name and a selection date has yet to be determined.