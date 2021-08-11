The Clark County Commissioners received updates from the department heads in the county during their meeting on June 14.
Mark Christensen of Clark County Road and Bridge stated they are keeping busy with various projects in the county. A new cattle guard was installed on Jacoby Road. The crew has been doing hot patches on Beaver Creek Road as well.
The commissioners then discussed having Forsgren temporarily manage the Road and Bridge department part-time as a consultant. The position has since been filled by Jacob Irick.
Forsgren will bill the county for the individual’s fee, plus a 15% administrative cost. If Swenson were to do any work in the role of managing the road and bridge department, his fee would be $140 per hour.
Sheriff John Clements then gave his update to the commissioners. Clements stated he has asked the City of Dubois for an increase in their contract, but there were no other changes to the contract.
Clements mentioned there was a hard drive that had failed. Steven Stringham from Computer Arts was working to recover the information and had sent the drive to File Savers Data Recovery for further assistance. Approximately 80% of the data has been recovered. Clements stated the county could pay for the data recovery with money from the Capitol Other budget that had been set aside to pay for the jail computer. The total cost will be $1,249.
Assessor Carrie May, alongside Clerk Tyson Schwartz, informed the commissioners of the ongoing project with Valley Office to digitize old recordings. Schwartz stated he attempted to follow up with Valley Office for an update, but has not received anything yet.
Emergency Manager Jill Egan stated she would not be submitting the 2020 Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG) supplemental. Egan also stated the Grassy Ridge Cost Recovery Obligation letters have been signed.
Bill Davis from the United States Forest Service (USFS) stated the region is very dry, but is ahead of schedule on moisture content. Davis also signed the decision to grant exploration for gold in Kilgore. The decision allows for drilling according to the operating plan that was submitted.
According to Davis, he asked Clements if he would be able to enforce fire regulations on federal lands and Clements said he didn’t have the authority but has seen an increase in violations on federal lands.
Tony Hafla of Teton Communications presented to the commissioners potentially placing digital radio services at Radar Hill. The system would begin with two repeaters, but could handle up to eight. The commissioners stated they would review the draft proposal.